National

HC dismisses plea seeking to declare ‘Vande Mataram’ national anthem or national song

more-in

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said it finds no reason to entertain this petition while exercising its powers under Article 226 of the Constitution.

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to declare “Vande Mataram” the national anthem, on par with “Jana Gana Mana”, or the national song.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said it finds no reason to entertain this petition while exercising its powers under Article 226 of the Constitution.

“We see no reason to give direction to the respondent (Centre) to declare Vande Mataram as national anthem or national song,” the bench said.

The plea, filed by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, wanted “Vande Mataram”, written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, be given the same respect as the national anthem, “Jana Gana Mana” penned by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National
human interest
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 26, 2019 3:02:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/hc-dismisses-plea-seeking-to-declare-vande-mataram-national-anthem-or-national-song/article28718644.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY