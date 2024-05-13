GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC dismisses plea seeking direction to EC to take action against Modi

The High Court said the petition was misconceived and devoid of merits

Updated - May 13, 2024 10:19 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 09:55 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a road show for Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi on May 13, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a road show for Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi on May 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking direction to the Election Commission to act against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly delivering communally divisive speeches during the Lok Sabha poll campaigning in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The High Court said the petition was misconceived and devoid of merits. It said the poll panel can take an independent view on the complaint of the petitioner in accordance with law.

The plea alleged that no action has been taken against Mr. Modi and others from the BJP for their alleged hate speeches, despite complaints made to the EC.

Also Read | We are looking into complaint against PM Modi’s Rajasthan speech: Election Commission

The High Court noted that the petition filed by Shaheen Abdula “pre-supposes that there has been a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and seeks registration of FIRs on that basis”.

It, however, reminded the petitioner that it had last month, while disposing of a similar plea, said that “any such pre supposition is misconceived inasmuch as it is for the Election Commission of India to take an independent view in this regard”.

On April 29, the High Court had dismissed another petition seeking direction to the EC to act against Mr. Modi for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct by allegedly seeking votes “in the name of god and place of worship”.

The court said the petitioner had filed the present petition even though their representation made to the EC was is stated to be under consideration. Counsel for the EC also stated that the poll panel had issued a detailed advisory to all political parties.

“As such, at this stage, the present petition is wholly misconceived. In the circumstances, this Court finds no merit whatsoever in the present petition, and the same is accordingly dismissed,” the High Court said.

