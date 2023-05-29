ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging decision over ₹2,000 banknote exchange

May 29, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 12:31 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Delhi HC rejects petition challenging notifications by the RBI and SBI enabling exchange of ₹2,000 banknotes without requisition slip and identity proof

PTI

A man holds 2,000 rupee notes as he leaves a bank. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Delhi High Court on May 29 dismissed a plea challenging notifications enabling exchange of ₹2,000 currency notes without any requisition slip and ID proof.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Kumar Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad rejected the petition, which has challenged the notifications by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the State Bank of India (SBI) enabling exchange of ₹2,000 banknotes without requisition slip and identity proof.

A detailed order is awaited.

Petitioner and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay submitted that a large amount of currency has reached either an individual's locker or has “been hoarded by separatists, terrorists, Maoists, drug smugglers, mining mafias and corrupt people”.

The plea submitted that the notifications were arbitrary, irrational and offend Article 14 of the Constitution.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has defended before the High Court its notification, saying it is not demonetisation but a statutory exercise.

