HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging decision over ₹2,000 banknote exchange

Delhi HC rejected the petition challenging notifications by the RBI and SBI enabling exchange of ₹2,000 banknotes without requisition slip and identity proof

May 29, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 12:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI

PTI
A man holds 2,000 rupee notes as he leaves a bank. File

A man holds 2,000 rupee notes as he leaves a bank. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Delhi High Court on May 29 dismissed a plea challenging notifications enabling exchange of ₹2,000 currency notes without any requisition slip and ID proof.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Kumar Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad rejected the petition, which has challenged the notifications by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the State Bank of India (SBI) enabling exchange of ₹2,000 banknotes without requisition slip and identity proof.

A detailed order is awaited.

Petitioner and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay submitted that a large amount of currency has reached either an individual's locker or has “been hoarded by separatists, terrorists, Maoists, drug smugglers, mining mafias and corrupt people”.

The plea submitted that the notifications were arbitrary, irrational and offend Article 14 of the Constitution.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has defended before the high court its notification, saying it is not demonetisation but a statutory exercise.

Related Topics

Reserve Bank of India / banking

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.