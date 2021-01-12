HC declines to hear plea on CBSE exams

Following this, counsel for the parents’ association said the plea be treated as representation.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to treat as representation a petition seeking dispensing with physical exams for Class 10 and 12 board examinations due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh clarified to the petitioners — parents’ association of a private school here — that it was not going to entertain the plea. The Bench suggested that either a representation be moved before the Centre and the CBSE or the plea be withdrawn; else, it will dismiss it with costs.

The High Court said a practicable decision should be taken soon. .