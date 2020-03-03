HC declares Chandigarh’s Sukhna lake ‘living entity’, fines Punjab, Haryana ₹100 cr. each for damaging catchment area

CHANDIGARH:

03 March 2020 11:13 IST

Commercial, residential and other structures constructed in the catchment areas ordered to be demolished within three months

Declaring Chandigarh’s Sukhna lake as a living entity, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has fined Punjab and Haryana ₹100 crore each for causing damage to Sukhna’s catchment area.

The Bench of justices Rajiv Sharma and Haridner Singh Sidhu also ordered the demolition of all the structures in Sukhna’s catchment area, pointing out that ‘‘acts of States of Punjab, Haryana have caused permanent damage to the catchment area of Sukhna Lake.’’ It also said the “damage caused to the catchment area is enormous’’.

The court orders have come in a suo motu petition of 2009 initiated over problems of silt in the lake which has resulted in its drying up.

In its order on March 2, the court observed that “..the acts of States of Punjab, Haryana have caused permanent damage to the catchment area of Sukhna lake. It was expected from the State agencies to foresee that the permanent structures in a catchment area would impede the flow of water in Sukhna lake.

“The States should have taken precautionary measures to save the catchment of Sukhna lake. It is the duty of the States of Punjab and Haryana to restore the catchment area. The State government has also failed to take precautionary measures to save the catchment area. The damage caused to the catchment area is enormous. The State is bound to pay exemplary-penal damages under the doctrine of ‘Polluter Pays’,” read the order.

It added “The officers-officials of the States of Punjab and Haryana instead of protecting-conserving-saving the catchment area have permitted raising of permanent structures in this area. Since immense damage has been caused to the catchment area of Sukhna lake at least ₹200 crores would be required to restore the catchment area.”

Punjab and Haryana were directed to pay ₹200 crores as exemplary, punitive, special damages for restoration of catchment area of Sukhna lake falling in their respective areas. This amount shall be deposited with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The court also declared Sukhna as a living entity. “We, by invoking our parens patriae jurisdiction, declare Sukhna lake as legal entity-legal person-juristic person-juridicial person-moral person-artificial person for its survival, preservation and conservation having distinct persona with corresponding rights, duties and liabilities of a living person. All the citizens of Union Territory, Chandigarh, are hereby declared as loco parentis as the human face to save Sukhna lake from extinction,” read the order.

The court also declared all commercial, residential and or other structures constructed in the catchment area falling in the areas of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh as delineated in the map prepared by the Survey of India on 21.9.2004 were declared illegal and unauthorised and ordered to be demolished within three months.

Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh have also been directed to provide alternative sites to the owners whose building maps were approved and who have constructed their buildings in the catchment area for their rehabilitation after the demolition of their houses. They shall also pay compensation of ₹25 lakh uniformly to these owners, who had got their building maps approved but constructed the houses in the catchment area.