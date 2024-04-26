GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Delhi HC tells Centre to decide on plea to allow women to take Combined Defence Services exam

Court gives government eight weeks to respond

April 26, 2024 10:22 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The recruitment of women candidates was not allowed either through the NDA examination or through the CDS examination until August 2021. 

The recruitment of women candidates was not allowed either through the NDA examination or through the CDS examination until August 2021.  | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered the Centre to reach a decision within eight weeks regarding a plea advocating for allowing women to join the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force through the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examinations.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora closed the petition filed by advocate Kush Kalra, with a direction to the Defence Ministry to decide on his representation “in accordance with law” in eight weeks.

Mr. Kalra had made a representation before the Central government on December 22, 2023 to allow women to take the CDS exam, but no response was received.

The plea, filed through advocate Jyotika Kalra, said that there are two examinations conducted by the Ministry of Defence for recruitment of candidates into the Indian Military Academy (IMA), the Indian Naval Academy (INA) and the Air Force Academy (AFA). One is the National Defence Academy (NDA) examination for candidates who have passed Class XII and the other is the CDS examination for graduates.

The recruitment of women candidates was not allowed either through the NDA examination or through the CDS examination until August 2021. Ms. Kalra said that following a nudge from the Supreme Court, the armed services themselves took a decision for the induction of women into the NDA. In the first NDA written examination held in December 2021, there were just 19 seats for female candidates.

Now as the Ministry of Defence has removed its entry barrier for women through the NDA examination and women candidates are being recruited with the number of vacancies increasing every year, there is no reason to justify why women are not recruited through the CDS examination, Ms. Kalra said.

The exclusion of eligible women from the opportunity to get training at the premier training institutes of armed forces becomes a hurdle in the career advancement opportunities for women officers, she added.

Related Topics

New Delhi / Delhi / armed Forces

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.