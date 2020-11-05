HC bans sale, use of firecrackers in Bengal

Kolkata

05 November 2020 23:54 IST

Limited entry to Kali Puja pandals

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday banned the sale and use of firecrackers on Kali Puja, Deepavali and other festivals to curb pollution amid the spread of COVID-19.

A Division Bench of Justices Sanjib Banerjee and Arijit Banerjee added that certain restrictions imposed on Durga Puja would continue for Kali Puja.

For Kali Puja, 15 persons would be allowed in pandals having an area up to 300 sq.m. and 45 persons in the bigger ones, the court said.

The Bench also disallowed processions during immersion of idols in Kali Puja or other pujas.

The directions came during the hearing on two public interest litigations.

The matter will come up for hearing again on November 10. The court also lauded the State government for effectively implementing the directions issued by it during Durga Puja.

The West Bengal government on Tuesday urged people to avoid and stay away from firecrackers.