National

HC asks Mumbai court to defer hearing on defamation complaint against Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi. File   | Photo Credit: AP

The Bombay High Court on November 22 directed a local court to defer hearing on a defamation complaint filed against Rahul Gandhi beyond December 20, which means the Congress leader would not be required to appear before the latter on November 25 as instructed earlier.

Mr. Gandhi was directed by the local court to appear before it on November 25 in the defamation complaint filed by one Mahesh Shrishrimal, who claims to be a BJP member.

The complaint against the Congress leader had been filed for his alleged “commander-in-thief” remark targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018 over the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Mr. Gandhi had approached the HC challenging the summons issued to him in the case.

On November 22, when the Congress MP’s plea came up for hearing before a single Bench of Justice S.K. Shinde, advocate Rohan Mahadik, appearing for Mr. Shrishrimal, sought time to file a reply in form of an affidavit.

Mr. Gandhi’s advocate Sudeep Pasbola said they do not have an objection if time is granted for filing the reply, but then the proceedings before the magistrate cannot go on.

The HC then adjourned hearing on the petition till December 16 while directing Mr. Shrishrimal to file his affidavit.

“In the meanwhile, the Metropolitan Magistrate shall defer proceedings into the complaint beyond December 20,” Justice Shinde said.

The Magistrate had initiated criminal proceedings against Mr. Gandhi in August 2019. However, the Congress leader, in his petition before the HC, had claimed he learnt about the same only in July 2021.

The allegations of the complainant were that in September 2018, Mr. Gandhi had conducted a rally in Rajasthan during which defamatory statements were made against the Prime Minister.

Due to the said defamatory statements, Mr. Modi was allegedly trolled by various news channels and social media platforms.

As per the complaint, four days later, Mr. Gandhi purportedly commented on a video and posted it on his personal Twitter account, saying “The sad truth about India’s commander-in-thief”. The complainant alleged that Mr. Gandhi was making “defamatory statements against Modi and by calling him ‘commander-in-thief’, he made direct allegation of theft against all members of the BJP and Indian citizens connected to Modi”.

Mr. Gandhi stated in his petition filed through advocate Kushal Mor that the instant complaint was a classic example of a frivolous and vexatious litigation motivated by the sole purpose of furthering the complainant’s latent political agenda.

It further said the complainant had no locus to file the complaint suit defamation can be initiated only by the person who has been allegedly defamed.

The Congress leader had sought quashing of the order of the magistrate and a stay on the proceedings pending hearing of the petition.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

Interpreter’s assistance must while recording statement of mentally-challenged rape victims: HC

No scientific evidence to support need for booster vaccine dose against COVID-19: ICMR chief

Motor Vehicle Inspector in Karur dies after being knocked down by speeding vehicle

‘Three capitals’ for A.P. | Will bring a ‘comprehensive, complete and better’ bill, says Jagan

Aim is to make Tamil Nadu number one in industrialisation, says CM Stalin

Rulers must take well-thought decisions; honouring, protecting women must be their priority: CJI N. V. Ramana

Kamal Haasan tests positive for COVID-19

Mamata to meet Modi on Wednesday to discuss BSF jurisdiction, funds due to State

Panneerselvam says TN’s stand on fuel prices is unfair

FCI-Kakinada supplies 9.84 lakh MT of rice to South India, North East, Andaman & Nicobar and WB under PM-GKP

Sangabasava Swamy of Kottur mutt passes away

Headmaster of govt school in Erode suspended for inaction on sexual harassment complaint

Supreme Court to hear Mullaperiyar dam case on Dec. 10

Poll code of conduct: ECI allows Ministers to review rain damage

Kerala adoption row: Baby’s blood samples taken for DNA test

Supreme Court protects Param Bir Singh from arrest

A.P. Cabinet decides to revoke 'three capitals' Acts

Bhupender Yadav flags off domestic workers survey; unveils instruction manual

Acting Chief Justice Bhandari takes charge at Madras High Court

ISRO frame-up case: Larger conspiracy involving foreign powers likely, CBI says in SC
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2021 5:08:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/hc-asks-mumbai-court-to-defer-hearing-on-defamation-complaint-against-rahul-gandhi/article37624893.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY