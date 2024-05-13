ADVERTISEMENT

Haven't received anything worthy of being probed by Indian agencies: Jaishankar on Nijjar case

Updated - May 13, 2024 04:10 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 03:56 pm IST - Mumbai

India’s External Affairs Minister addresses Canada’s arrest in Khalistan separatist case, stating lack of evidence for investigation

PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

India has never received anything which is specific and worthy of being pursued by its probe agencies, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on May 13 said over a fourth arrest made by Canada in the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Mr. Jaishankar said New Delhi is open to an investigation if Ottawa has any evidence or information related to any violence which is relevant to be investigated in India.

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Sikh activist whose killing has divided Canada and India?

"We have never received anything which is specific and worthy of being pursued by our investigative agencies and I am not aware that anything has changed in the last few days in that regard," the Minister said in response to a question during a press conference.

Hardeeep Singh Nijjar, Khalistan Tiger Force Chief, who was shot dead in Canada. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

As a consular practice, it is informed to the government or the embassy of the country of origin when arrests of foreign nationals are made, Mr. Jaishankar said.

Mr. Nijjar, 45, was killed outside Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18, 2023.

A fourth Indian national has been arrested by Canadian authorities in connection with the killing of Mr. Nijjar, a week after police arrested three Indians linked with the high-profile case that has severely strained India's relations with Canada.

Amandeep Singh, 22, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, and Abbotsford areas of Canada, has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, as per officials.

