HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Have the courage to speak on China in Lok Sabha, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Countering Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Minister said that he was ready for a discussion on the border stand-off with China in the House

September 21, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during a special session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on September 21, 2023.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during a special session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on September 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A discussion on the success of Çhandrayaan-3 in the Lok Sabha saw the Opposition and Treasury Benches spar over the border stand-off with China with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declaring that he has the courage to discuss the issue in the House.

Mr. Singh, who initiated the discussion on the success of the third lunar mission and other achievements in the space sector, spoke on India’s border security and the role of science in protecting the frontiers. It was at this juncture that Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury brought up the border stand-off with China.

The Defence Minister responded by saying that he has the “full” courage to discuss the issue.

Puri Himmat Hain (I have full courage). I am ready for a discussion, I have the confidence to discuss it,” Mr. Singh said.

India-China ties have been under severe strain since the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in June 2020. The clash led to the loss of lives of 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese soldiers.

Both sides are locked in an over three-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh. India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the LAC were key for normalisation of overall ties.

Related Topics

India-China / parliament

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.