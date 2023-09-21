Have the courage to speak on China in Lok Sabha, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

September 21, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - New Delhi:

A discussion on the success of Çhandrayaan-3 in the Lok Sabha saw the Opposition and Treasury Benches spar over the border stand-off with China with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declaring that he has the courage to discuss the issue in the House.

Mr. Singh, who initiated the discussion on the success of the third lunar mission and other achievements in the space sector, spoke on India’s border security and the role of science in protecting the frontiers. It was at this juncture that Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury brought up the border stand-off with China.

The Defence Minister responded by saying that he has the “full” courage to discuss the issue.

“Puri Himmat Hain (I have full courage). I am ready for a discussion, I have the confidence to discuss it,” Mr. Singh said.

India-China ties have been under severe strain since the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in June 2020. The clash led to the loss of lives of 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese soldiers.

Both sides are locked in an over three-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh. India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the LAC were key for normalisation of overall ties.