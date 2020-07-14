Have not sought extension of stay at Lodhi Road bungalow, says Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi

14 July 2020 10:26 IST

Congress general secretary terms reports on development as fake news

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday described as ‘fake’ news reports that she had sought an extension to stay in her Lodhi Road bungalow.

Tagging one such news report, Ms. Vadra took to Twitter to clarify that she would be vacating the bungalow by August 1.

A report had said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a statesman like move had agreed to her request and allowed her to stay in the bungalow for some more time”.

“This is FAKE NEWS. I have not made any such request to the government. As per the eviction letter handed to me on the 1st of July, I will be vacating the government accommodation at 35 Lodhi Estate by the 1st of August,” tweeted Ms. Vadra.

Earlier this month, the Urban Development Ministry had asked the Congress leader to vacate her official bungalow at Lodhi Road as she was no longer a Special Protection Group protectee.