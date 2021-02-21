No traditional medicine cleared for COVID-19, says WHO

NEW DELHI

Patanjali had introduced Ayurveda-based Coronil on June 23 last year.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has in a tweet clarified that it has not certified any traditional medicine for the treatment of COVID-19. The statement comes after recent claims by Patanjali Ayurved on the certification of its product, Coronil, by the global health body.

“WHO has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment COVID-19,” the global health body said earlier this week.

“Coronil has received the Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (CoPP) from the Ayush section of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation as per the WHO certification scheme,” a statement issued by Patanjali had said.

The Ministry of Ayush had recommended additional therapies, including the Coronil tablet, as a “supporting measure (immune booster) in Covid-19”. Patanjali Ayurved had introduced Ayurveda-based Coronil on June 23, 2020.