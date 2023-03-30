Have been victim of Central agencies, never raised hue and cry: Amit Shah

March 30, 2023 02:52 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - NEW DELHI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that even when the CBI “was putting pressure” on him to frame Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a fake encounter case during the tenure of the UPA government, he and the BJP did not raise “hue and cry” over it.

He drew a contrast between the BJP and the Opposition parties’ charge that the Centre was misusing Central agencies, while speaking at a conclave organised by the television network, News18.

“I have been a victim of misuse of Central agencies. In the case dealing with fake encounter, 90% of the questions were about framing Prime Minister Modi. I was told by interrogators, why are you getting worried, just name him and you will be set free. I got bail, fought the case that had been transferred to Mumbai from Gujarat and was acquitted,” said Mr. Shah.

“Neither the BJP nor the MPs of the BJP wore black clothes or jammed up the Parliament despite the fact that these were trumped up charges,” he said. “It was the same Mr. Chidambaram, Ms. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi who were present at that time. In the Congress’s case, the Centre has not put any false cases, and the conviction of Rahul Gandhi is on a defamation case,” he said.

Mr. Shah also asked the source of Mr. Gandhi’s “arrogance” as he recalled the 2013 incident when the Congress leader had “publicly torn” the ordinance brought during Manmohan Singh’s regime. He added that the law was very clear on the MP’s disqualification and said that Mr. Gandhi would have been saved if he had not torn the ordinance on the disqualification of MPs.

“Where does this arrogance come from? (RJD leader) Lalu Prasad, late J. Jayalalithaa, Rashid Alvi were among 17 people who lost their membership, but no one created a ruckus. Why does the Gandhi family want a separate law for itself? The people of India need to decide if we need a separate law for one family,” he said.

With dates for the Karnataka poll announced on Wednesday, Mr. Shah also ruled out the possibility of any electoral alliance in the Karnataka election, 2023. “The BJP will definitely cross the halfway mark and form the government with absolute majority in Karnataka. We will win record mandate,” Mr. Shah said. “The BJP has never questioned the seniority of Yedyyurappa. He will be the star campaigner. Elected MLAs will decide their leader,” he added.

