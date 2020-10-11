Hathras victim’s family to appear before HC

11 October 2020 21:59 IST

Division Bench to record their version, hearing likely to be in person

The family members of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died after allegedly being raped by four men in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, will appear before the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court amid tight security on Monday.

The court will record the version of the victim’s family in the case. It had on October 1 asked the woman’s parents to come to apprise it of their version of the incident.

The hearing is likely to be held in person. The court had ordered the Hathras district administration to arrange for the family’s travel. The case is listed for hearing before a Division Bench of Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Rajan Roy at 2.15 p.m.

The High Court had directed the district judge to ensure that the victim’s family members appear before it on Monday. It has also summoned Additional Chief Secretary, Home, the Director-General of Police, Additional Director-General, Law and Order, the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police, Hathras, to furnish the status report of the investigation.

“The district judge, who has been appointed nodal officer for the appearance of the Hathras victim’s family members before the High Court, is in touch with it as to when the case is listed. The family will move accordingly. The family is in Hathras as of now,” Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said on Sunday.

Sixty security personnel have been deployed and eight closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras have been installed at the victim’s house to ensure the safety of the family members, according to the police. Mr. Jaiswal said a register of visitors is being maintained by policemen deployed at the entrance of the house.