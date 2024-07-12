ADVERTISEMENT

Hathras stampede: Supreme Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking probe

Updated - July 12, 2024 12:01 pm IST

Published - July 12, 2024 11:56 am IST - New Delhi

A bench comprising Chief Justices D.Y.Chandrachud, J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said such incidents are “disturbing” but the High Courts are equipped to deal with such cases.

PTI

Relatives mourn the death of stampede victim in Daunkeli village, Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. File photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Supreme Court on Friday, July 12, 2024, refused to entertain a public interest ligitation (PIL) seeking a probe into the Hathras stampede that left 121 dead, and asked the petitioner to move the Allahabad High Court.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y.Chandrachud and justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said such incidents are “disturbing” but the High Courts are equipped to deal with such cases.

"Of course, these are disturbing incidents. This (filing of PIL) is usually done here to make a big deal of such incidents. The high court is equipped to deal with this case. Dismissed," the bench said.

It asked lawyer and petitioner Vishal Tiwari to move the Allahabad High Court and disposed of the PIL.

Tiwari said the issue regarding the non-availability of proper medical facilities to deal with such incidents is a pan India concern and the PIL can be dealt with by the Supreme Court also.

The CJI rejected the submission.

The plea had sought the appointment of a five-member expert committee under the supervision of a retired apex court judge to probe the July 2 stampede incident.

The stampede took place at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on July 2.

Over 2.5 lakh devotees had gathered in Hathras district's Phulrai village for the 'satsang' conducted by Baba Narayan Hari, who is also known as Saakar Vishwahari and Bhole Baba.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered an FIR against the organisers, accusing them of hiding evidence and flouting conditions with 2.5 lakh people gathering for the event in which only 80,000 were permitted.

