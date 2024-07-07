GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hathras stampede: Rahul Gandhi writes to U.P. CM; seeks increase in compensation for families of victims

Rahul Gandhi urges U.P. CM Adityanath to increase compensation for Hathras stampede victims and ensure severe punishment for responsible parties

Published - July 07, 2024 03:22 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to increase the amount of compensation for the victims of the Hathras stampede and demanded that those responsible for the incident be given severe punishment.

In a letter to Mr. Adityanath, the former Congress chief said the compensation should be given as soon as possible and the injured be given proper treatment.

Hathras stampede: Bhole Baba, in his first public response, says he is ‘deeply distressed’

A total of 121 people, mostly women, died in the stampede at self-styled godman Baba Bhole’s ‘satsang’ in Hathras on July 2.

Mr. Gandhi had met the victims of the stampede in Hathras on July 5 morning.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met the family members of the Hathras stampede victims on July 5, in Pilakhna, Aligarh. Photo credit: Special Arrangement

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met the family members of the Hathras stampede victims on July 5, in Pilakhna, Aligarh. Photo credit: Special Arrangement

Mr. Adityanath earlier announced that the families of the deceased would receive ₹2 lakh each and the injured would receive ₹50,000 each in compensation.

Related Stories

In his letter to Mr. Adityanath dated July 6, Mr. Gandhi said, “The compensation announced by the Uttar Pradesh Government is very inadequate. I urge that the amount of compensation be increased and it should be given as soon as possible.” At the same time, the injured should be given proper treatment and they should also be given proper compensation, the Congress leader said.

“I am shocked by the news of the death of more than 120 people in the stampede incident in Hathras. I am writing this letter to you with pain in my heart and I know that you too must be feeling the same pain,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi said he had met many aggrieved families of Aligarh and Hathras districts and tried to share their pain.

Watch: Hathras stampede leaves families devastated | Video Credit: Sabika Syed

“The incident is so tragic that I fell short of words of consolation while meeting the family members [of victims]. It is not possible to compensate for what many families have lost in this incident in any way, but we can definitely try to reduce their suffering by helping the affected families in every possible way,” Mr. Gandhi said in his letter in Hindi.

“The victim families also shared with me that the negligence and insensitivity of the local administration is responsible for this entire incident. A proper and transparent investigation in this case will not only be a step towards preventing such incidents in the future, but it will also restore the faith of these victim families in the justice system,” the Congress leader said.

From the viewpoint of justice, it is also necessary that the guilty persons be given “severe punishment”, Mr. Gandhi said.

“In this hour of grief, it is the responsibility of all of us to support the affected families. All the workers of the Congress Party and I myself are available to provide you every possible support in this matter. It is hoped that seeing the seriousness of this entire matter, you will give special priority to the work to be done in relation to the assistance,” Mr. Gandhi said.

The Uttar Pradesh Government on July 3 formed a three-member judicial commission headed by a retired High Court Judge to probe the Hathras tragedy and to look into the possibility of whether there was a “conspiracy” behind the stampede.

Simultaneously, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Additional Director General of Police (Agra Zone) Anupam Kulshreshtha is also filing a detailed report on the episode, to be submitted to the U.P. Government.

So far, nine people, including two women and three senior citizens, have been arrested in the case, in which “several unidentified sevadars [volunteers]” of the satsang are mentioned as accused. The ‘godman’ is not an accused in the case.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / accident (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.