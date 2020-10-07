Hathras gang rape | U.P. government response bizzare, says Congress

New Delhi

07 October 2020 22:27 IST

It is invoking sedition as if they’re pickpocketing charges, says Abhishek Singhvi

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government has been slapping sedition charges after the Hathras gang rape incident as if it were “pickpocketing” charges and asserted no government ever in the past has invoked sedition charges after a rape case as the Uttar Pradesh government has done.

Addressing a virtual press conference, senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Singhvi said the response of the Yogi government to the Hathras incident has been ‘bizzare’ as it has been coming up with a number of conspiracy theories.

Hathras | U.P. government extends time for submitting SIT report by 10 days

Mr. Singhvi’s comments came on a day when the U.P. government has slapped sedition charges against a journalist of a Kerala-based website, along with three others, after arresting him while he was on his way to Hathras to cover the incident.

The Congress MP claimed that with over 21 FIRs filed against various people on conspiracy charges, such cases outnumber the cases against the main accused in the gang-rape incident.

On Monday, the Yogi Adityanath government alleged that an international conspiracy was being hatched to destabilise his government’s tough posture against the anti-CAA [Citizenship Amendment Act] protests.

Editorial | Grapes of wrath

“In 73-odd years of our Independence, after a rape and murder charge, I don’t know of a single case of any government, including BJP governments, that has come out with 12 or 13 bizarre reasons and invoked sedition charges and done it qua journalists,” Mr. Singhvi said

“What does it amount to? Please see the repercussions of this…In a democracy, the right to speak up is a basic right but if I speak up, I will be charged with sedition. They are invoking sedition as if they were pickpocketing charges,” he said.

Rejecting the proposed CBI inquiry, the Congress MP reiterated the party’s demand for a judicial inquiry either by a sitting High Court judge or a Supreme Court judge