Hathras gang rape | NCW summons BJP’s Ranjeet Shrivastava

He made derogatory comments against the Hathras gang-rape and murder victim in a video

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday issued summons to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ranjeet Shrivastava for making derogatory comments against the victim of the alleged gang-rape and murder in Hathras.

The women’s rights panel has directed Mr. Shrivastava to be present before it on October 26 at 11 a.m., after a video of him went viral, in which he can be heard trying to absolve the four accused and blame the victim instead.

Earlier, Chairperson of the NCW Rekha Sharma on Twitter condemned him for his comments

“He is not fit to be called leader (sic) of any party. He is showing his primitive and sick mindset and I am going to send notice to him,” she posted.