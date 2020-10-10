Hathras gang rape | Centre issues notification for CBI to take over probe

New Delhi

10 October 2020 21:40 IST

Besides the rape case, the Uttar Pradesh government has sought a CBI probe into the FIR related to the alleged criminal conspiracy to spread caste conflict.

The central government has issued a notification for the CBI to take over probe into the gang rape and death of a 19-year-old woman in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on October 10.

The notification has been marked to a suitable branch of the premier agency, and probe teams will be dispatched to the crime scene along with forensic experts immediately after the registration of an FIR, they said.

The Dalit woman died of grievous injuries at a Delhi hospital on September 29, a fortnight after she was allegedly raped at her village by four upper caste men.

Besides the alleged gang rape case, the Uttar Pradesh government has sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the FIR related to the alleged criminal conspiracy to spread caste conflict, instigating violence, incidents of vicious propaganda by sections of media and political interests, the officials said.