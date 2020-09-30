National

Hathras gang rape case: PM Modi calls U.P. CM Adithyanath, asks for strict action

A file picture of Narendra Modi with Yogi Adityanath in Noida.

A file picture of Narendra Modi with Yogi Adityanath in Noida.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday and wanted strict action to be taken against the perpetrators in the Hathras rape case.

The case has sparked protests by political parties and civil society groups, as the victim was not only brutalised and raped, but her body was not handed over to her relatives and was allegedly cremated by the U.P. police.

Relatives have accused the police of cremating her without their presence despite their repeated demands to hand over her body.

Mr. Adityanath, for his part, set up a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) and later on Wednesday evening spoke to the father of the deceased over a video call.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 30, 2020 10:06:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/hathras-gang-rape-case-pm-modi-calls-up-cm-adithyanath-asks-for-strict-action/article32735249.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story