Hathras DM transferred; family expresses concern

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday transferred Hathras district magistrate Praveen Kumar Laxkar to Mirzapur. Mr. Laxkar had hit the headlines after the alleged rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Boolgarhi village of Hathras.
Responding to the development, the brother of the victim said he didn’t consider it a step towards justice. “We had demanded his termination and we would continue to raise the demand before the court,” he said.
The victim’s sister-in-law said Mr. Laxkar didn’t deserve to be district magistrate of any district. “The daughters of Mirzapur would not feel safe. After burning the body of our daughter like an unidentified person, he tried to explain to us that there was nothing unusual in it. That too sitting in our courtyard,” she said.
She added it seemed like a step by the UP government to save face before the judiciary.
Underlining fairness of the probe, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had expressed concern over the Uttar Pradesh government not taking any action against the DM.
Mr. Laxkar was one of the 16 IAS officers transferred on Thursday. Ramesh Ranjan, Additional MD UP Jal Nigam will replace Mr. Laxkar.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath