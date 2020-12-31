Hathras DM transferred; family expresses concern

Responding to the development, the brother of the victim said he didn’t consider it a step towards justice. “We had demanded his termination and we would continue to raise the demand before the court,” he said.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday transferred Hathras district magistrate Praveen Kumar Laxkar to Mirzapur. Mr. Laxkar had hit the headlines after the alleged rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Boolgarhi village of Hathras.

The victim’s sister-in-law said Mr. Laxkar didn’t deserve to be district magistrate of any district. “The daughters of Mirzapur would not feel safe. After burning the body of our daughter like an unidentified person, he tried to explain to us that there was nothing unusual in it. That too sitting in our courtyard,” she said.

She added it seemed like a step by the UP government to save face before the judiciary.

Underlining fairness of the probe, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had expressed concern over the Uttar Pradesh government not taking any action against the DM.

Mr. Laxkar was one of the 16 IAS officers transferred on Thursday. Ramesh Ranjan, Additional MD UP Jal Nigam will replace Mr. Laxkar.