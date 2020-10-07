Hathras case: U.P. govt. extends time for submitting SIT report by 10 days

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday extended time given to the SIT, constituted to probe the Hathras incident, to submit its report by 10 days.
“Yes...the time for submitting report for the SIT has been extended by 10 days,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told PTI.
When asked about the reasons for the extension, he said, “The reason is one. The probe is not completed.”
The SIT, constituted on September 30, was initially given seven days time ending on Wednesday to submit its report on the investigation of the alleged gang rape and killing of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in a village in Hathras district on September 14.
