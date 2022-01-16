Hate speeches a threat to national security, warn ex-servicemen

3 veterans move SC for SIT to probe Dharam Sansad events

Three Armed Forces veterans have moved the Supreme Court to constitute a Special Investigation Team to probe the hate speeches made at the Dharam Sansads held late last year in Haridwar and Delhi, saying the events, if unchecked, will even threaten internal and national security.

The petitioners are Major General(retd.) S.G. Vombatkere, Colonel(retd.) P.K. Nair and Major(retd.) Priyadarshi Chowdhury.

Armed forces at risk

They argued that the spread of virulent hate on the basis of differences in faith would impact soldiers within the Armed Forces who come from diverse communities and faiths.

“It is a genuine concern that the unity, cohesiveness and morale of our men and women in the Armed Forces and the police forces will be seriously affected if such blatant calls for violence against one or the other community in our diverse and plural society are not acted against,” the petition said.

The petitioners said incitement to communal violence is a major threat to the social fabric of the society. They highlighted that five former chiefs of the Armed Forces and several hundred other personalities from various walks of life have already written to the President and the Prime Minister voicing their concern about these speeches.

A Supreme Court Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana has issued notice to the Centre, Uttarakhand and Delhi governments on petitions seeking criminal action against the speakers. The case has been listed after 10 days.