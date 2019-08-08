National

Has ‘muscular nationalism’ resolved any conflict in world, asks Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram. File photo

Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram. File photo   | Photo Credit: Rohit Jain Paras

The senior Congress leader cites former civil servant Shah Faesal’s comments on Centre's revocation of Article 370 to hit out at the government

Senior Congress leader and former home minister P. Chidambaram on Thursday attacked the government over its actions on Jammu and Kashmir, asking if “muscular nationalism” has resolved any conflict in the world.

The Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and divided it into two union territories.

Mr. Chidambaram also cited former civil servant Shah Faesal’s comments on the issue to hit out at the government.

“Shah Faesal came first in the Civil Services Examination and joined the IAS. He has called the government’s actions on J&K as ‘the biggest betrayal’,” Mr. Chidambaram said in one of a series of tweets.

If Mr. Faesal thinks so, imagine what millions of ordinary people of J&K think, he said.

“Has ‘muscular nationalism’ resolved any conflict anywhere in the world?” Mr. Chidambaram asked.

