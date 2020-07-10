Has India diluted its claim over Galwan, asks Congress

Three days after India and China announced a disengagement on the Ladakh border, the Congress on Thursday continued to seek details and asked if India had diluted its claim over the Galwan Valley by creating a buffer zone within Indian territory.
Also read: As PMO clarifies on PM remarks, Congress urges government to explain Galwan
Congress communications chief Randeep Surjewala tweeted a news report that claimed that the disengagement had “further pushed” the Indian troops from the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and posed some questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Dear PM, 1. Are you creating a “buffer zone’ in our own territory? 2. Are you pushing our forces back 2.4 KM in our territory? 3. Are you compromising on PP-14 being Indian territory? 4. Are you diluting India’s claim over Galwan Valley?” Mr. Surjewala tweeted.
Since Tuesday, several Congress leaders, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi, have been asking why India had not been ‘insisting’ on status quo ante that existed on the borders before May 5. The current position could not be allowed to be the ‘new normal’, they said.
On Wednesday, in a series of tweets, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram sought to know the current position of the Chinese troops.
“Will someone tell us the place from which the Chinese troops disengaged and the place in which they are now. Similarly, which is the place from which Indian troops disengaged? Did any troops — Chinese or Indian — move from one side of the LAC to the other?” Mr. Chidamabaram had asked on twitter, adding that answers were necessary to find out what happened on June 15.
