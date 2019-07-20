Has democracy ended in Uttar Pradesh: Congress

The Congress alleged here on Saturday that the Uttar Pradesh government was trying to protect the accused in the Sonbhadra clash, and questioned Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for preventing party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from meeting the victims.

“Adityanath has made Uttar Pradesh Apradh Pradesh (crime State). The timeline of different incidents clearly shows that the BJP-led U.P. government is trying to protect the accused,” Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said at a press conference.

Mr. Surjewala said the BJP government was “afraid” of Ms. Vadra and so it decided to detain her. “The reign of Ajay Bisht [Yogi Adityanath] continues to be the most insensitive in memory,” he said. He accused the Chief Minister of “lying” that the land dispute was the result of inaction of previous Congress governments.

“In October 2017, Adityanath illegally grabbed a land of the tribals. In July 2018, the BJP government tried to give the land to accused Yagya Dutt and booked the tribals under various sections of the IPC. In October 2018, two more FIRs were registered against the tribals,” he said. “On July 6, 2019, the government gave a decision in favour of Dutt and the petition filed by the tribal people was rejected so that their land could be grabbed,” he said. From the chain of events, it was clear that the government was protecting the accused.

“Why instead of nabbing the accused, the State government has converted the whole village into a police-controlled area? Why was Priyanka Gandhi detained and why is the Adityanath government and the BJP so scared of her,” he asked.

“My fourth question is that why there is a restriction on the entry of Opposition leaders in the State and has democracy ended in U.P. and is hooliganism, riots, rape and killing the identity of the Adityanath government,” he asked.