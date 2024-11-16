ADVERTISEMENT

Haryana's Jind records AQI at 410; other parts in 'very poor' zone

Updated - November 16, 2024 11:38 am IST - Chandigarh

Chandigarh saw some improvement in its AQI as it was registered at 298 at 10 a.m.

PTI

Haryana’s Jind recorded its AQI in the “severe” category. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Haryana's Jind recorded its Air Quality Index (AQI) in the "severe" category while several other parts of the State and many places in Punjab witnessed air quality in the "very poor" and "poor" zones on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Air quality 'poor' in large parts of Punjab, Haryana; 'very poor' Chandigarh

Chandigarh saw some improvement in its AQI as it was registered at 298 at 10 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer app, which provides hourly updates.

For the past many days, the AQI of the Union Territory remained in the "severe" and "very poor" brackets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: GRAP-III restrictions in Delhi: What is allowed and what is banned?

Among many places in Haryana, the AQI was 410 in Jind, 392 in Bhiwani, 383 in Bahadurgarh, 357 in Panipat, 321 in Kaithal, 309 in Rohtak, 297 each in Charkhi Dadri and Gurugram, 289 in Kurukshetra, 285 in Karnal, 227 in Panchkula and 209 in Ambala.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded its AQI at 332, Mandi Gobindgarh 233, Ludhiana 218, Khanna 181 and Rupnagar 155.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe" and above 450 "severe plus".

ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab on Friday saw 238 farm fire incidents, taking the total count to 7,864.

Stubble burning on the rise in Punjab and Haryana; Delhi’s air quality dips

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana after harvesting the paddy crop in October and November is often blamed for the rise in air pollution in Delhi.

As the window for sowing the Rabi crop, wheat, is very short after paddy harvest, some farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear the crop residue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US