Haryana's Jind records AQI at 410; other parts in 'very poor' zone

Chandigarh saw some improvement in its AQI as it was registered at 298 at 10 a.m.

Updated - November 16, 2024 11:38 am IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Haryana’s Jind recorded its AQI in the “severe” category. File

Haryana’s Jind recorded its AQI in the “severe” category. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Haryana's Jind recorded its Air Quality Index (AQI) in the "severe" category while several other parts of the State and many places in Punjab witnessed air quality in the "very poor" and "poor" zones on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

Air quality 'poor' in large parts of Punjab, Haryana; 'very poor' Chandigarh

Chandigarh saw some improvement in its AQI as it was registered at 298 at 10 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer app, which provides hourly updates.

For the past many days, the AQI of the Union Territory remained in the "severe" and "very poor" brackets.

Also Read: GRAP-III restrictions in Delhi: What is allowed and what is banned?

Among many places in Haryana, the AQI was 410 in Jind, 392 in Bhiwani, 383 in Bahadurgarh, 357 in Panipat, 321 in Kaithal, 309 in Rohtak, 297 each in Charkhi Dadri and Gurugram, 289 in Kurukshetra, 285 in Karnal, 227 in Panchkula and 209 in Ambala.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded its AQI at 332, Mandi Gobindgarh 233, Ludhiana 218, Khanna 181 and Rupnagar 155.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe" and above 450 "severe plus".

Punjab on Friday saw 238 farm fire incidents, taking the total count to 7,864.

Stubble burning on the rise in Punjab and Haryana; Delhi’s air quality dips

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana after harvesting the paddy crop in October and November is often blamed for the rise in air pollution in Delhi.

As the window for sowing the Rabi crop, wheat, is very short after paddy harvest, some farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear the crop residue.

Published - November 16, 2024 11:37 am IST

