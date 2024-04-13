YouTuber couple commits suicide in Haryana

April 13, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Chandigarh

A live-in couple allegedly committed suicide in Haryana's Jhajjar district, police said on April 13.

Gravit (25) and Nandini (22) were YouTubers and hailed from Uttarakhand’s Dehradun, they said.

They had been living in a residential building located in Bahadurgarh for the past one month, police said.

The couple was taken to a hospital where they were declared brought dead, they said, adding that it was yet to be ascertained why they took the extreme step.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

(Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002 (10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m., Monday-Saturday).

