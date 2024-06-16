Upbeat Congress gears up for Haryana Assembly polls

Upbeat after its performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls in Haryana, the Congress has stepped up its efforts to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government in the State, where Assembly elections are due later this year.

The Congress has kicked off its campaign to reach out to people to keep the momentum going in the run-up to the Assembly polls.

The party has set the ball rolling by upswinging the tempo of its political activities across the State. On Sunday, the party launched its a month-long, State-wide “workers’ conference”, which would be held across all the districts. Through its campaign, the party leaders and its workers aim to connect with the people, conveying them about the party’s poll guarantees, besides raking the issues such as unemployment, inflation, corruption, and deteriorating law and order against the ruling BJP government.

Starting the campaign in Karnal, former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the Lok Sabha results were encouraging for the Congress and it was completely prepared for the Assembly poll battle.

‘Just a beginning’

“This is just a beginning. The real fight lies ahead. We should not stop, nor bow down, we should just keep moving forward till the goal is achieved,” he said. Mr. Hooda asked the workers to implement a two-point action plan for the coming elections. “First — highlight the failures of the BJP government in 10 years. Second, the work of the previous Congress governments has to be taken to every house and the party’s future guarantees have to be conveyed across the State.”

“Till 2014, Haryana was number one in per capita income, per capita investment, law and order, in sports and supporting the players, giving jobs. Today, the State is number one in record unemployment, inflation, law and order breakdown,” he added.

Mr. Hooda said if the Congress comes to power in Haryana, the pension of the elderly would be made ₹6000 per month. “Every family will get 300 units of free electricity; housewives will be given gas cylinders for ₹500; old pension will be restored for employees; 100 square yard plot scheme for the poor will be implemented again, along with this, two-room houses will be built, and anti-people web portals will be removed,” he said.

Haryana Congress president Udaibhan urged party workers and leaders to start preparations for the Assembly elections. “We should not rest for three months. After the elections, a Congress government with full majority will be formed in the State,” he said.