GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Upbeat Congress gears up for Haryana Assembly polls

The Opposition party launches campaign to reach out to people to keep the momentum going

Updated - June 16, 2024 08:00 pm IST

Published - June 16, 2024 07:32 pm IST - CHANDIGARH:

The Hindu Bureau
Supporters of Indian National Congress (INC) party look through the party flags. File

Supporters of Indian National Congress (INC) party look through the party flags. File | Photo Credit: AFP

Upbeat after its performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls in Haryana, the Congress has stepped up its efforts to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government in the State, where Assembly elections are due later this year.

The Congress has kicked off its campaign to reach out to people to keep the momentum going in the run-up to the Assembly polls.

The party has set the ball rolling by upswinging the tempo of its political activities across the State. On Sunday, the party launched its a month-long, State-wide “workers’ conference”, which would be held across all the districts. Through its campaign, the party leaders and its workers aim to connect with the people, conveying them about the party’s poll guarantees, besides raking the issues such as unemployment, inflation, corruption, and deteriorating law and order against the ruling BJP government.

Starting the campaign in Karnal, former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the Lok Sabha results were encouraging for the Congress and it was completely prepared for the Assembly poll battle.

‘Just a beginning’

“This is just a beginning. The real fight lies ahead. We should not stop, nor bow down, we should just keep moving forward till the goal is achieved,” he said. Mr. Hooda asked the workers to implement a two-point action plan for the coming elections. “First — highlight the failures of the BJP government in 10 years. Second, the work of the previous Congress governments has to be taken to every house and the party’s future guarantees have to be conveyed across the State.”

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Strategic manoeuvres helped Congress put up good show in Haryana

“Till 2014, Haryana was number one in per capita income, per capita investment, law and order, in sports and supporting the players, giving jobs. Today, the State is number one in record unemployment, inflation, law and order breakdown,” he added.

Mr. Hooda said if the Congress comes to power in Haryana, the pension of the elderly would be made ₹6000 per month. “Every family will get 300 units of free electricity; housewives will be given gas cylinders for ₹500; old pension will be restored for employees; 100 square yard plot scheme for the poor will be implemented again, along with this, two-room houses will be built, and anti-people web portals will be removed,” he said.

Haryana Congress president Udaibhan urged party workers and leaders to start preparations for the Assembly elections. “We should not rest for three months. After the elections, a Congress government with full majority will be formed in the State,” he said.

Related Topics

Haryana / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.