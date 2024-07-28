Two lifeguards held for negligence after child drowns in swimming pool in Gurugram

Two lifeguards were arrested after a five-year-old boy allegedly drowned in a four feet-deep swimming pool at a group housing society’s a clubhouse in Gurugram, police said on July 26.

On July 24 evening, Mavesh went swimming at the clubhouse in BPTP Park Serene Society in Sector 37-D along with his grandmother, the police said.

Initially, he was in the children’s pool but then moved to the adult’s pool when his grandmother left him unattended for sometime, they said.

Mavesh was then rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead, they added.

According to Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, the accused lifeguards — Durg (30) and Aakash (21) — were negligent because of which the child drowned.

Durg, a Madhya Pradesh native had joined the job 10 days ago while Akash who is from Bihar had joined two days ago, DCP Yadav said.

An FIR was registered against the lifeguards and other management authorities under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at sector 10A police station, the police said.

The accused men were let off on bail after they agreed to cooperate in the investigation, Sector 10A SHO Sandeep Kumar said, adding that CCTV footages are also being scanned.

Meanwhile, the residents of the society protested on the premises against a private firm responsible for the housing society’s security and pool safety, the police said.

They alleged that the lifeguards were untrained while they charged hefty maintenance fees, they said.

