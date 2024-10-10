Daily quiz | On Haryana’s legislature

1 / 7 | How many constituencies were contesting in the first election in the State? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 54 SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | Which party won the highest number of seats in an election in the State? In which year? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Janata party, 75 seats in 1977 SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | Who are the three ‘Lals’ who shaped Haryana’s legislative history? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Devi Lal, Bhajan lal, and Bhansi Lal SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | Haryana has never had a woman Chief Minister. How many women have been elected to the Assembly in the history of the State, including the latest election? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 100 SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | How many times was the President’s rule imposed in the State? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 3 SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | Name the elected Haryana MLA whose actions led to a famous Hindi phrase used in connection with defection. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Gaya lal SHOW ANSWER