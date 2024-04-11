April 11, 2024 12:06 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST

Six school children were killed and around 20 sustained injuries after a bus carrying them met with an accident in Haryana’s Narnaul in the Mahendragarh district on April 11, police said.

Preliminary reports suggest that the bus overturned while overtaking a vehicle in Kanina town.

Superintendent of Police, Mahendragarh, Arsh Verma told PTI over the phone that the driver of the bus has been arrested.

Asked about reports suggesting that the driver was drunk, he said, “We have apprehended him and his medical examination is being conducted after which we will be able to properly establish whether he was actually drunk or not”.

Some reports are also suggesting that the driver indulged in rash driving, the SP added.

The injured children were rushed to a hospital, he said.

Haryana’s Education Minister Seema Trikha has left for Mahendragarh, officials said.

