Snubbed by BJP in Haryana, Kuldeep Bishnoi asks supporters to not ‘lose cool’

March 26, 2024 11:27 pm | Updated March 27, 2024 03:19 am IST - GURUGRAM

After the BJP fielded Independent MLA Ranjit Chautala from the Hisar Lok Sabha constituency, late Chief Minister Bhajan Lal’s son Kuldeep Bishnoi, who had quit Congress to join the ruling party two years ago, said that his supporters were “disappointed”.

In a video message posted on X, Mr. Bishnoi said he had been getting phone calls from his supporters expressing their disappointment. He, however, made an appeal to them to not “lose their cool”.

“We have to continue to work like ordinary workers of the party and contribute to make all BJP candidates victorious,” said Mr. Bishnoi, who had quit the Congress to join the BJP in August 2022 in annoyance over being overlooked for the post of the party’s State president.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP’s Brijendra Singh, who joined the Congress earlier this month, had won the Hisar Lok Sabha seat in 2019, defeating Jannayak Janta Party’s Dushyant Chautala. Mr. Bishnoi’s son Bhavya, who had contested on a Congress ticket, had finished a distant third.

Mr. Bhavya was also tipped to be the Deputy Chief Minister in the recent Cabinet revamp in Haryana. While he did not get the post, he did find place in the Cabinet eventually.

Rania MLA Ranjit Chautala, who is a Cabinet minister in the Haryana government, had joined the BJP on March 25, hours before he was announced to be the party’s candidate from the Hisar Lok Sabha seat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.