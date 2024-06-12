GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sikh man thrashed in Haryana’s Kaithal; hate crime suspected

A case has been registered on charges of malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings.

Published - June 12, 2024 09:32 am IST - GURUGRAM:

The Hindu Bureau

In a suspected incident of hate crime, a 45-year-old Sikh man in Haryana’s Kaithal was allegedly called a ‘Khalistani’ and beaten up late on Monday, June 10 evening after an altercation over him stopping his two-wheeler close to a level-crossing.

Also read: If you ignore hate crime, it will come on to you one day: Supreme Court

Kaithal Superintendent of Police, Upasana, told The Hindu that the victim, Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Kaithal Sector 19, said in his police complaint that he was called “Khalistani” and beaten up. She however, said that prima facie it appeared to be a case of road rage and an SIT had been set up under Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gurvinder Singh.

A case has been registered on charges of malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings.

Station House Officer, Civil Lines Police Station, Inspector Sheela, said the preliminary investigation suggested that the victim was beaten up after the two parties hurled abuses at each other following an altercation at the level-crossing. She claimed that the victim was in inebriated state at the time of incident. “So far there is no evidence to substantiate the allegations made by the victim except his statement. The matter is under investigation,” said Ms. Sheela.

Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, Amritsar, in a post on its official “X” account, said that SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami had taken strict notice of the assault and sought immediate arrest of the culprits.

The victim runs a furniture showroom in Kaithal.

