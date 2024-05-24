At least seven people died and 20 were injured when a minibus was hit by a truck here in the early hours of Friday, May 24, 2024, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Kaushal Kumar, Medical Officer, Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt, the accident occurred near Mohra village on the Ambala-Delhi-Jammu National Highway early today.

The bus was carrying around 30 people from Uttar Pradesh who were going to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.