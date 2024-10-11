Results of recruitment exams for 25,000 posts in Haryana to be announced soon: Nayab Singh Saini

Outgoing Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday (October 11, 2024) said the results of recruitment exams for nearly 25,000 posts will be announced soon, even before the new BJP government is sworn in.

He also expressed his gratitude to the people of Haryana for giving the BJP a third consecutive term in the state.

Mr. Saini was speaking to reporters after visiting Pipli, Ladwa and Babain grain markets in Kurukshetra district. He won Ladwa seat in the recent Haryana Assembly polls.

He was accompanied by Additional Chief Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment Department, G. Anupama; Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal; and Superintendent of Police Varun Singla.

Mr. Saini congratulated BJP workers and expressed his gratitude to the people of the state for ensuring the party’s victory in the elections.

He announced that as promised by the BJP ahead of the polls, the examination results for nearly 25,000 posts would be released soon, even before the new government is sworn in.

Over a month ago, Mr. Saini had said the results of recruitment examinations conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) were ready.

Taking cognisance of a complaint filed by the Congress, the Election Commission in August barred authorities in Haryana from announcing the results of recruitment exams for police constables and teachers till the assembly elections were over.

After this, Mr. Saini had said joining letters would be issued to the qualifying candidates before he takes oath as chief minister.

The BJP ended up with its best-ever haul of 48 seats in the October 5 Haryana polls, 11 more than the Congress. The JJP and the AAP were decimated and the INLD managed to win just two seats.

The new government is likely to be sworn in on October 15.