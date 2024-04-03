GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nuh violence accused Bittu Bajrangi thrashes man in police presence

The victim Shyamu said that he was thrashed because Rajkumar Panchal, also known as Bittu Bajrangi, thought he was a Muslim.

April 03, 2024 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - Faridabad

PTI
Bittu Bajrangi, accused in Nuh violence case, being produced at a court following his arrest, in Nuh district, on Aug. 17, 2023. File

Bittu Bajrangi, accused in Nuh violence case, being produced at a court following his arrest, in Nuh district, on Aug. 17, 2023. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, who was also accused in Nuh violence, was caught on camera thrashing a man with a stick while a policeman watched, police said on Wednesday.

They said Bajrangi has been booked and they are considering suspending the policeman. In his complaint, the victim Shyamu said that he was thrashed because Rajkumar Panchal, also known as Bittu Bajrangi, thought he was a Muslim.

Shyamu said he was he taking a girl to buy chocolates when he was picked up by some men and taken to Bajrangi's house.

A video of the incident surfaced on the internet showing Bittu Bajrangi, a cow vigilante, along with some other men thrashing Shyamu, a tenant residing in Sanjay Enclave of Faridabad.

According to the complaint filed by Shyamu at the Saran Police Station, the incident occurred on Monday when he was on his way to a shop with a girl to buy chocolates.

He said some men caught him and took him to Bajrangi's house where they pinned him down, thrashed him with sticks and threatened to kill him.

"That girl is like my daughter but due to some misunderstanding, they took me to Bittu Bajrangi, who without any reason assaulted me assuming that I am from the Muslim community," he said in the complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered on Wednesday against Bajrangi and his associates under the Indian Penal Code section 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

"An FIR has been registered and a recommendation for the suspension of the policeman has also been sent to senior officials. We are investigating the matter and the accused will be arrested soon," said the Station House Officer Sangram Dahiya. Bajrangi, who was arrested in a case of violence in Haryana’s Nuh last year, has been out on bail.

