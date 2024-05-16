ADVERTISEMENT

No danger to BJP govt. in Haryana, says Minister

Published - May 16, 2024 09:32 am IST - Chandigarh

PTI

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal.

Haryana Minister Kanwar Pal said on Wednesday that there is no danger to the BJP government in the State and that it will prove its majority in the Assembly if the Governor issues a direction to hold a floor test.

The government had won a confidence vote in March after the party replaced Manohar Lal with Nayab Singh Saini as the Chief Minister.

“Generally after a trust vote has been won, a floor test is not needed within six months. However, if the Governor gives such a direction, then we will prove it,” Mr. Pal said.

Three Independent MLAs, who supported BJP government in the State, had switched loyalties to the Congress last week.

