Nayab Singh Saini, other newly elected Haryana MLAs administered oath

Updated - October 25, 2024 01:48 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. File

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and other newly-elected MLAs were on Friday (October 25, 2024) administered oath as members of the 15th State Assembly, in Chandigarh.

Protem Speaker and senior Congress leader Raghuvir Singh Kadian administered oath to the newly elected MLAs.

Mr. Saini, who was sworn-in as the Haryana Chief Minister on October 17 in Panchkula, was the first one to be administered oath by the Protem Speaker.

After Mr. Saini, his Council of Ministers —- seven-time MLA from Ambala Cantt Anil Vij, Israna MLA Krishan Lal Panwar, Badshahpur MLA Rao Narbir Singh, Panipat Rural MLA Mahipal Dhanda, Faridabad legislator Vipul Goel, Gohana MLA Arvind Sharma and Radaur MLA Shyam Singh Rana — were administered oath by the Protem Speaker.

Among Ministers, Barwala MLA Ranbir Gangwa, Narwana MLA Krishan Kumar Bedi, Tosham legislator Shruti Choudhry, Ateli MLA Arti Singh Rao, Tigaon MLA Rajesh Nagar and Palwal legislator Gaurav Gautam were administered oath. Mr. Bedi took oath in Sanskrit while Ms. Choudhry took oath in English. After the Council of Ministers, women MLAs were administered oath.

Among them were BJP MLA Bimla Chaudhary, Congress MLA and former Minister Geeta Bhukkal, BJP MLA Krishna Gahlawat, Congress MLA Manju Choudhary, Congress MLA Pooja, Independent MLA Savitri Jindal, BJP MLA Shakti Rani Sharma, Congress MLA Shakuntla Khatak and Congress MLA and Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

Ms. Phogat, who was wearing a sports jersey, said 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Khiladi, Jai Naujawan and Jai Haryana' after taking oath. Taking oath by MLAs was still in progress. MLAs, including Nirmal Singh, Ghanshyam Saraf, Kapoor Singh, Satpal Sangwan were also administered oath.

In the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls, the BJP returned to power for a third consecutive term by winning 48 seats, while the Congress won 37 seats. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won two seats and three Independents were also elected.

Published - October 25, 2024 01:30 pm IST

Haryana / state politics / politics / politics (general) / Chandigarh

