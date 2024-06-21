GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nayab Saini govt. in ‘minority’, Congress tells Haryana Governor; seeks dissolution of House

Haryana govt. does not have the moral right to stay in power ‘unless it indulges in horse-trading or use of unconstitutional means’, says Congress memorandum submitted to Bandaru Dattatreya

Published - June 21, 2024 10:29 am IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Haryana Congress delegation coming out after meeting Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh on Thursday.PTI

Haryana Congress delegation coming out after meeting Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh on Thursday.PTI

A delegation of the Haryana Congress met Governor Bandaru Dattatreya here on Thursday, claiming the Nayab Singh Saini government is in “minority”. It demanded dissolution of the Assembly and holding of fresh polls.

A party delegation, headed by Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan here in the evening and submitted a memorandum to him.

Later interacting with reporters, Mr. Hooda said, “The government does not have the moral right to stay in power... We have demanded that the House be dissolved and fresh elections be held.”

In the memorandum to Mr. Dattatreya, the Congress said the present government lacks a majority in the House “unless it indulges in horse-trading or use of unconstitutional means”.

“To stop horse-trading, which will bring a bad name to the State, the Assembly should be dissolved. This is what we have urged (the Governor),” Mr. Hooda said.

He said in the 90-member Assembly, which currently has an effective strength of 87, BJP has 41 MLAs and the support of the lone legislator of the Haryana Lokhit Party and Independent member Nayan Pal Rawat.

“This makes it clear that the present government is in minority. According to the Constitution and democratic norms, the BJP has no right to continue in the government,” the memorandum said.

“We request you to discharge your Constitutional obligation and dismiss this minority government immediately and impose President’s rule to maintain the sanctity and purity of democracy in the State. Fresh elections to the Assembly should be held to enable people to elect a popular government in accordance with law,” the memorandum read.

The Governor has assured the delegation that he would consider the memorandum, Mr. Hooda added. “We are adopting constitutional means. The Governor is the constitutional head and we will wait for his decision,” he said in reply to a question.

Mr. Hooda also said that Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry, who switched over to the BJP from the Congress, has not resigned as MLA. So the current strength of the Assembly as of now is 87, he said.

Besides Mr. Hooda, the delegation comprised State Congress chief Udai Bhan, Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Haryana Aftab Ahmed and CLP chief whip B.B. Batra.

On May 10 also, the Congress had submitted a memorandum to the Governor demanding the dismissal of the “minority” BJP government in the State and sought fresh elections under the President’s rule.

Independent MLAs

Last month, three Independent MLAs — Sombir Sangwan, Randhir Singh Gollen and Dharampal Gonder — had withdrawn their support to the BJP and announced that they would back the Congress.

After that, the Congress delegation had met the Governor last month too.

When it was pointed out that the State BJP leaders have countered that the Saini government was not in a minority as it had won the trust vote in March, Mr. Hooda said, “It is the government which has to make clear that numbers are on their side.”

Related Topics

Haryana / political development / democracy / constitution / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.