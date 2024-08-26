GIFT a SubscriptionGift
My fight has just begun, says Vinesh Phogat after Haryana khap honours her with gold medal

Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat says ‘the fight for our daughters’ honour has just started’ after she was honoured with gold medal by Sarvkhap Panchayat in Rohtak

Published - August 26, 2024 03:59 am IST - Rohtak (Haryana)

PTI
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat. File photo: X/Doordarshan Sports via ANI

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat. File photo: X/Doordarshan Sports via ANI

Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from the 50-kg final match in the recent Paris Olympics, was honoured with a gold medal by the Sarvkhap Panchayat in Rohtak on Sunday (August 25, 2024).

“My fight has not ended, it has rather just begun. The fight for our daughters’ honour has just started. We said the same thing during our sit-in,” Ms. Phogat said, addressing an event organised to felicitate her.

She was part of the agitation by wrestlers, mostly from Haryana, against the then Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP leader Brijbhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment last year.

“When I could not play in Paris, I thought I was very unfortunate but after returning to India and experiencing all the love and support here, I feel that I am very fortunate,” she said.

Ms. Phogat said such a gesture will also encourage other women sportspersons that their communities are there to support them even in their lean phase.

“I will forever be indebted for this honour which is above any medal,” she added.

Ms. Phogat, who hails from Haryana’s Balali, faced a heartbreaking exit after being disqualified on the day of her 50-kg final match at the Paris Olympics.

