My fight has just begun, says Vinesh Phogat after Haryana khap honours her with gold medal

“My fight has not ended, it has rather just begun. The fight for our daughters’ honour has just started. We said the same thing during our sit-in,” Ms. Phogat said, addressing an event organised to felicitate her.
Taken down: Vinesh wears a dejected look after being disqualified from the 50kg women’s wrestling at the Paris Olympics for being 100 grams overweightTaken down: Vinesh wears a dejected look after being disqualified from the 50kg women’s wrestling at the Paris Olympics for being 100 grams overweight.
Moments of glory: Vinesh reacts after winning the semi-final against Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Cuba at the Paris Olympics on August 6, 2024.
Through the pain: An injured Vinesh arrives in a wheelchair to receive the Arjuna Award from then President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in 2016.
Fallen warrior: Vinesh being stretchered off after sustaining an injury during the quarterfinal bout against Sun Yanan of China during the Rio Olympics in 2016.
Travails off the mat: Vinesh and fellow wrestler Sangeeta Phogat struggle after being detained by security personnel near the Wrestling Federation of India chief’s residence in New Delhi during a protest in New Delhi on May 28, 2023.
Hero’s homecoming: Vinesh being welcomed on her arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi after the Paris Olympics.
Warm welcome: Vinesh received accolades from celebrities and fans upon her return to India.
Inspiring figure: A banner of Vinesh on display at her hometown at Balali in Haryana.
Tears flow: Vinesh gets emotional with her mother, and wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia upon her arrival at the airport in New Delhi.
People’s champion: Vinesh has said that she is ‘grateful to the people of the country’ for the warm welcome and blessings given to her after the Paris Olympics
She was part of the agitation by wrestlers, mostly from Haryana, against the then Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP leader Brijbhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment last year.
“When I could not play in Paris, I thought I was very unfortunate but after returning to India and experiencing all the love and support here, I feel that I am very fortunate,” she said.
Ms. Phogat said such a gesture will also encourage other women sportspersons that their communities are there to support them even in their lean phase.
“I will forever be indebted for this honour which is above any medal,” she added.
Ms. Phogat, who hails from Haryana’s Balali, faced a heartbreaking exit after being disqualified on the day of her 50-kg final match at the Paris Olympics.