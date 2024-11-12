 />
Mild tremors of magnitude 3 on Richter scale hit Haryana

The tremors were recorded at a depth of 7 km according to the National Centre for Seismology

Updated - November 12, 2024 11:12 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
An earthquake of 3 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded in Rohtak on Tuesday.

An earthquake of 3 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded in Rohtak on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: X/@NCS_Earthquake

An earthquake of 3 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded in Rohtak, Haryana, on Tuesday (November 12, 2024).

Mild tremors were registered in and around Rohtak. The tremors were at a magnitude of 3 on the Richter scale and at a depth of 7 km according to the National Centre for Seismology portal, which had also recorded the origin time of the earthquake as 7:50 IST.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 28.75 and Longitude 76.78. Further details are awaited.

Published - November 12, 2024 10:40 am IST

