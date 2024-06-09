Lying is in AAP’s DNA, says Haryana CM Saini

Amid the ongoing water crisis in Delhi, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, accusing it of lying and making baseless remarks against Haryana.

Mr. Saini said that as per the Supreme Court order, Haryana was giving Delhi more water than its share. “If water comes from Himachal Pradesh, it will be given entirely to Delhi, and there will be no problem. Lying is in the AAP’s DNA. They work only by relying on lies,” he told a press conference.

Taking a dig at the AAP, the Chief Minister said there was also an AAP government in Punjab, and they should ask Punjab to give water through the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal so that Haryana’s water shortage could be fulfilled and Delhi got extra water.

Housing for poor

Mr. Saini said to provide housing for the underprivileged under the ‘Mukhyamantri Gramin Aawas Yojana’, the government would issue possession certificates of 100 sq.ft plots to more than 7,500 Below Poverty Line (BPL) beneficiaries on June 10. The registration of the plots would be done on the spot.

Mr. Saini said that in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the Congress misled people by falsely claiming that if Narendra Modi became Prime Minister for the third time, he would abolish the Constitution and end reservation. “However, today the country understands their fake claims. Despite the Congress’s false propaganda in the Lok Sabha elections, our vote share has increased compared to that party. The Congress was the first to tamper with the original spirit of the Constitution. The Congress has insulted the Constitution on various platforms and should apologise to the country,” the Chief Minister said.

