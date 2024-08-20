GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kiran Choudhry resigns from Haryana Assembly, likely to be fielded for RS seat by BJP

A former Haryana minister and MLA from Tosham, Kiran Choudhry had joined the BJP along with her daughter Shruti and their supporters in June.

Updated - August 20, 2024 01:23 pm IST

Published - August 20, 2024 01:19 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Kiran Choudhry, left, with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, right, at the BJP Hq in New Delhi. File

Kiran Choudhry, left, with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, right, at the BJP Hq in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Haryana MLA Kiran Choudhry has resigned from the Vidhan Sabha and is likely to be fielded in the Rajya Sabha bypolls by the BJP, nearly two months after she joined the party after quitting the Congress.

"I have tendered my resignation as Vidhan Sabha member (MLA)," Ms. Choudhry told PTI over phone on Tuesday (August 20, 2024).

A former Haryana minister and MLA from Tosham, Ms. Choudhry had joined the BJP along with her daughter Shruti and their supporters in June.

Elections to 12 vacant Rajya Sabha seats in nine states will be held on September 3. The bypoll for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Haryana was necessitated after Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda was elected to the Lok Sabha from Rohtak.

The last day of filing nomination for the seat is Wednesday (August 21, 2024).

Sources said the BJP is likely to field Ms. Choudhry from the Rajya Sabha seat in Haryana. Given the BJP's numbers in the assembly, it is set to win the seat.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on August 22 while candidates can withdraw their nominations until August 27. If necessary, voting will be held on September 3, at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretariat from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

After Ms. Choudhry's resignation, BJP has 41 members in the 90-member assembly, Congress 28 and JJP 10. There are five Independents in the assembly, INLD and Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) have one member and four seats are vacant.

The BJP also enjoys the support of Independent MLA Nayan Pal Rawat and HLP MLA Gopal Kanda.

Related Topics

