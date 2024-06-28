GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JJP offers support to Congress for Rajya Sabha election in Haryana, dismisses alliance with BJP

Mr. Chautala claims that both national parties — the Congress and the BJP — were deceiving the public, feels the Congress is running away from the battle for the Rajya Sabha election to be held in Haryana

Updated - June 28, 2024 09:52 am IST

Published - June 28, 2024 09:41 am IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
JJP leader Dushyant Chautala speaks to the media in Hisar on May 9.

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala speaks to the media in Hisar on May 9. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) co-founder Dushyant Chautala, the former ally of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Thursday asked the Congress to take the lead in fielding a common candidate for the Rajya Sabha election in Haryana to which the JJP will extend support.

Mr. Chautala, former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister, also dismissed the possibility of an alliance with the ruling BJP in Haryana before or after the next Assembly polls, which are due later this year.

After Congress party’s Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda won the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat in the recently concluded polls, the seat in the Upper House of Parliament has become vacant.

‘Match-fixing’

Mr. Chautala alleged that both the national parties — the Congress and the BJP were deceiving the public. “In the Rajya Sabha elections to be held in Haryana, Congress is running away from the battle. Former Chief Minister Bhupindar Hooda’s statement that they do not have the numbers shows ‘match fixing’ with BJP. If Congress really wants to compete with BJP, then it should field a joint opposition Rajya Sabha candidate. We are ready to support them. The Opposition should unite to get a social personality, a player or an artist to lead Haryana in the Rajya Sabha,” he said at a press conference here.

Pointing out that the JJP suffered electoral loss by allying with the BJP, Mr. Chautala said: “There is no reason for JJP to go with the BJP in the future. Due to issues like the farmers’ movement, the public was angry with the BJP and JJP had to bear the brunt of it,” he added.

Mr. Chautala said the party will take feedback from workers of all 22 districts in the State and will start preparing for the upcoming Assembly election.

Hitting out at the BJP government, Mr. Chautala said the law and order situation is rapidly deteriorating in the State due to the failure of the government. He said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who holds the charge of the Home department, has failed to handle the law and order and wanted the CM to give the responsibility of the department to a separate minister.

Related Topics

state politics / Haryana / Jannayak Janta Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.