INLD-BSP to jointly contest Haryana Assembly polls

Updated - July 11, 2024 01:35 pm IST

Published - July 11, 2024 01:25 pm IST - Chandigarh

INLD and BSP form alliance for Haryana Assembly polls; BSP to contest 37 out of 90 seats

PTI

INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala. | Photo Credit: Akhilesh Kumar

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has decided to again join hands with its former ally Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the Haryana Assembly polls scheduled later this year, the leaders of the two parties announced on July 11.

Under the arrangement, out of 90 Assembly seats in Haryana, the BSP will contest 37 seats leaving the rest for its senior partner in Haryana, where the ruling BJP is eyeing to come to power for third time in a row.

Deepender Hooda Interview: High anti-incumbency against BJP, Congress will form govt. with a thumping majority in Haryana

Addressing a joint press conference with the BSP at Nayagaon on the outskirts of Chandigarh, INLD leader Abhay Chautala said this alliance is not based on any selfish interests, but has been formed keeping in mind people's feelings.

The BSP and INLD's thinking is how the poor will get justice and how weaker sections will get empowered, he said.

"In Haryana, we have decided to jointly fight the upcoming Assembly elections. Today, the feeling of common people is to oust the BJP from power and keep the Congress party at bay, which looted the state for 10 years earlier," Mr. Chautala said.

BSP national coordinator Akash Anand said recently BSP chief Mayawati and Mr. Chautala had held a detailed meeting regarding firming up of the alliance.

"In that meeting, it had been decided that out of 90 Assembly seats in Haryana, the BSP will contest on 37 seats," he said.

In February 2019, the BSP had called off its nearly nine-month-old alliance with the INLD, which was then Haryana's main opposition outfit. The development at that time had come amid a feud in the Chautala family.

