In BJP-RSS meet on Haryana election, clarity sought on tickets for kin of leaders

Office-bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) held a marathon five-hour meeting on Monday evening on the upcoming Assembly election in Haryana in order to synergise efforts after the recent difficulties that were seen in the relationship between the two organisations, and to get clarity on issues, including on whether to give tickets to relatives of BJP leaders.

The BJP and the RSS have taken a staunch stand against dynastic politics, but have always made exceptions in giving tickets, stating that the winnability criterion is also important. In Haryana, the BJP is facing demands from a number of leaders seeking tickets for their relatives, and many of them are in a strong position in their local areas in an election that’s likely to be close fought.

According to senior party sources, the BJP-RSS coordination meeting was attended by RSS sarkaryavah Arun Kumar, Chief Minister of Haryana Nayab Singh Saini, his predecessor and Union Minister M.L. Khattar, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is the party’s in-charge for the Haryana election; Lok Sabha MP Biplab Deb; and BJP general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh.

“Narratives and organisational dexterity were discussed during the meeting, and how best to synergise between the RSS and BJP. Also, clarity was attempted to be created on how to deal with demands made by leaders for tickets for their kith and kin, as well as how to explain the same to the party and outside,” a senior party source said.

Among party leaders seeking tickets for their relatives are Union Minister Rao Indrajeet Singh, who is seeking a ticket for his daughter, Arati Rao; MP Dharamveer, who wants a ticket either for his brother or son; Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar, whose son, Devendra Pal Chaudhary, is in the fray; senior Haryana leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, who needs to be accommodated, as does his son, former MP Ramesh Kaushik, who is seeking a ticket for his brother Devinder Kaushik; and Assembly Speaker Gyanchand Gupta, who wants to field his nephew on a BJP ticket from Panchkula.

“This will be a closely fought election, and denying tickets to relatives of our leaders who are in a good position to win may not be the best strategy. Therefore, there has to be a cohesive view on the whole thing,” the source said. The RSS will have to be taken into confidence as the organisation plays a crucial role in managing the party’s cadre and keeping morale high.