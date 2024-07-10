ADVERTISEMENT

High Court asks Haryana to remove barricades at Shambhu border within seven days

Updated - July 10, 2024 04:18 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 03:46 pm IST - Chandigarh

The Haryana government had set up barricades at the Ambala-New Delhi National Highway in February when the SKM and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had decided to go to Delhi in support of various demands.

PTI

Paramilitary personnel stand guard as agitating farmers resume their Delhi Chalo March, at the Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana) in Patiala on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on July 10 directed the Haryana government to remove within a week barricades set up at the Shambhu border near Ambala, where farmers have been camping since February 13 in support of their demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Haryana government had set up barricades at the Ambala-New Delhi National Highway in February when the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had announced their decision to move towards Delhi in support of various demands, including a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

MSP, loan waiver and crop insurance, crucial issues for farmers

The directions came on a petition filed against the sealing of border between Punjab and Haryana. Speaking to reporters in Chandigarh, Haryana Additional Advocate General Deepak Sabharwal said the court has directed the Haryana government to remove barricading within seven days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court also said if any law and order situation arises, it can take preventive action as per law. “The Punjab government has also been told that if there is any barricading at their side, it should also be removed,” he said. Mr. Sabharwal said barricades were set up on February 10 to maintain law and order.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The SKM (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers to press the government to accept their demands.

The farmers have been staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 when their march was stopped by the security forces. However, the number of farmers camping at the site has gradually declined.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US